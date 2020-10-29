Bend is quickly becoming a “Zoom town” as more people move away from cities and into Central Oregon to work remotely. It’s a phenomenon that will affect the city’s existing housing crunch and economic recovery from the pandemic, according to city officials who spoke Thursday at the annual State of the City presentation.
“We know that we’re going to have sustained in-migration, so if you thought you had five new neighbors last week, you are going to have five new neighbors next week,” Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director, said during the presentation.
The Bend Chamber of Commerce on Thursday held the virtual State of the City event, where Eagan, along with Mayor Sally Russell and City Manager Eric King, spoke about what the city has done and what challenges it faces. Major topics included housing, expanding transportation infrastructure and COVID-19 economic recovery.
“We can all agree it’s been a difficult year,” Russell said.
The city has made progress with regards to housing this year, King said. The city has nearly hit the goal the council set in 2019 to have 3,000 housing units built or under construction by July 2021, and there are roughly 480 units of affordable housing in the pipeline, meaning projects that are somewhere along the spectrum between the application stage and construction.
Housing itself is also getting more diverse, King said. Last fiscal year, 74% of housing built was single-family homes. In this fiscal year, which ends in July, that number dropped to 38%, with 45% of construction being multifamily homes. King said this is likely due to the city’s efforts to remove regulatory barriers and provide financial incentives for developers.
“The housing market is changing and that’s not by accident,” King said.
But the city is facing a new, pandemic-related problem: A rush of people moving to Bend now that many people are working remotely anyway.
That influx can be seen in the numbers, according to the presentation. The median home price has spiked by roughly $100,000 from last September, when the median home price was $440,000, King said.
A year ago in July, selling a house would take about 25 days on average. A year later, it only takes 10 days.
“We are seeing that the number of home sales in Bend are literally off the charts,” Eagan, the economic development director, said.
Having a large number of people move to the area has pros and cons, Eagan said. Yes, the influx is driving up home prices.
But having more people moving here can be a good thing for a community, Eagan said, and could help with economic recovery. More migration means more people who could become entrepreneurs and bring new industry to Bend, as well as a better hiring pool for employers.
It also means more local demand for services and products that often rely on a tourism, Eagan said.
Low-wage jobs, like service sector jobs, will still be hard hit as the city recovers, and Eagan said she knows the city will see business closures. But in-migration will help sustain job growth compared to other parts of the state.
“Having new community members can actually be very sustaining,” Eagan said.
(1) comment
Which, overall, makes a community less desirable. Lacking infrastructure, poor road safety (for pedestrians & cyclists), etc etc....the developers are happy as well as their puppets on the city council.
Meanwhile, Bend...turn off your silly sprinklers. Thanks in advance.
