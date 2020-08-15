New state funding might make buying a home in Central Oregon a little easier for a few lower-income families in the next few years. The funding will cover construction costs for three of five cottages to be built in the Kôr Community Land Trust’s new development at 2500 NE Eighth St. in Bend’s Orchard District. The $340,000 Local Innovation and Fast Track funding is the largest award Kôr has ever received.
In southeast Bend, the organization’s first development at SE 27th Street and Hurita Place is starting to look like a neighborhood. There, five two-bed, two-bath homes have been framed and program administrators have selected the families who will move into the homes once they’re completed.
The neighborhood isn’t your usual home development, though — it uses a community land trust model and requires entry into a lottery for the opportunity to buy one of the homes.
“We’re serving those who contribute to our economy and our community,” said Amy Warren, Kôr’s executive director.
According to Warren, Kôr does that by limiting the availability of its homes to those who fall between 40% and 120% of the area median income.
The area median income is the amount that half of the population makes more than and half makes less than. In 2019, that was $55,020 for an individual or $78,600 for a family of four, Kôr said.
“Over half of our population can’t even think about owning a home in Bend,” Warren says.
Since owning a home is often the most important part of the wealth a family passes from generation to generation, a gap in homeownership can create inequalities between groups, according to Kenny LaPoint, the public affairs director for Oregon Housing and Community Services, which awarded Kôr the funding.
“We have a particular focus on building generational wealth,” LaPoint said. “There’s a pretty large homeownership gap for communities of color.”
And building wealth isn’t the only important thing about owning a home, LaPoint said: A family being established in a neighborhood and involved in a community with kids stable in their schools can be important for strong foundations.
“One of the things with Central Oregon in particular is we’ve seen homeownership prices increase faster than other parts of the state,” LaPoint said.
Kôr is offering its homes for $274,000 — a relative bargain compared to Bend’s median price for a single-family home, $529,000 in July.
The key to the lower price is that the homeowner doesn’t buy the land, but Kôr owns it indefinitely and leases it to the homeowner.
“In Central Oregon, in most cases, the land is the most expensive part of purchasing a home,” LaPoint said. “These affordable options allow for families to stay in the communities they work in.”
When the homeowner decides to sell the home, Kôr keeps some of the increased sale price, so it can remain affordable to the next buyer.
“We want people to be able to grow,” Warren said.
Kôr also subsidizes some mortgage payments, depending on the new homeowner’s income and household size.
For the first development, Warren said the applicants represented the community Kôr’s trying to serve: 12% of the applicants were Latino, compared to an 8% Latino population in Bend the same year, Warren said.
Notably, Warren said, four of the first community’s five new homes will be sold to single women who are the heads of their household.
“ (Single motherhood is) one of the highest indicators — not causation, but correlation — of poverty,” Warren said.
Kôr’s new development, which received the state LIFT funding, will have one-bedroom homes, since most of the applicants in the first round were one- or two-person households, Warren said.
The organization expects to open applications for its second community in spring 2021 and open the homes in early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.