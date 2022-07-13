Central Oregon is home to approximately 20,000 military veterans, over half of them above the age of 65. Many of these veterans either fail to utilize or underutilize government benefits.
They often don’t know they qualify for them.
The Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs hopes to change that. It announced on Monday that it is expanding a volunteer program to educate Oregon’s aging veterans about the availability of financial, health care and long-term care benefits. It is hosting a volunteer training on July 21 in Redmond.
“We’re trying to reach out to the more rural areas and say, ‘Look. Everywhere is important,’” said Mark Newell, the veteran volunteer coordinator for the department.
According to Newell, most veterans don’t realize that government benefits can have a positive impact on them and their families. Vietnam veterans often believe they don’t need assistance or someone else would be better off utilizing their benefits, Newell said.
“If a veteran walks away from their benefits and doesn’t use them, then they just don’t get used,” Newell said.
In Deschutes County, the largest number of veterans served in either Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan. State and county officials see significant rates of PTSD for veterans from each of those conflicts.
The state veterans affairs office also has seen an increase in Agent Orange exposure-related disability claims from Vietnam vets.
Newell said many veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, experience both visible and invisible health-related issues that they don’t always realize are related to their service, which is why learning about unused benefits is the focus of this volunteer program.
Keith Macnamara, manager of Deschutes County Veterans’ Services, said outreach is key.
“Anything is going to be very, very helpful,” he said of efforts to expand volunteer work in rural counties. “There is a lot of noninformation out there.”
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many volunteer initiatives came to a halt. Newell switched from in-person visits to nursing homes, long-term care centers and adult foster homes to delivering informational brochures to these locations, as well as food banks. The brochures can only do so much, though.
“The veterans that really need this probably aren’t going to respond with just a brochure,” Newell said.
Emil Graziani, 73, of Salem is one of the volunteers for the state’s veterans services. He has worked with the program since 2018 and is a Vietnam veteran. He described returning from combat and having no interaction with the state veterans affairs office for 30 years until he met a doctor who took the time to care for and help him find a proper prosthetic.
Ever since, he has dedicated his time to assisting his fellow veterans by offering resources directing them to adequate care and compensation.
“It’s a delight telling people where they can help save money and get benefits that they’ve earned,” Graziani said.
Central Oregon Veterans Outreach is already working with veterans in rural areas that Newell and his department are aiming to help. “The majority of veterans are not aware that they have any benefits at all,” said J.W. Terry, the executive director of the organization.
While the expansion of volunteer opportunities to Deschutes County is a positive one, it’s education-based approach doesn’t address the other inequalities that exist when it comes to the availability and eligibility for veterans’ benefits, said Erik Nelson, the veterans’ services coordinator for the outreach organization. “Veterans come in a lot of shapes and sizes,” he said.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs volunteer training is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 21 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4108 in Redmond. For more volunteer opportunities or information, visit the websites for Deschutes County Veterans’ Services and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.
