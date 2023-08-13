School districts that do not lower their use of suspensions and expulsions may not face any consequences or lose funding.
Oregon’s Department of Education is the regulatory agency for K-12 schools. However, local school administrators in Oregon have a great deal of autonomy within their districts. It’s this emphasis on local control, said Sen. Sara Gelser, coupled with lax law enforcement, that has allowed some schools to ignore laws designed to protect students.
“School districts make the argument that they are locally controlled, and therefore they should make all the decisions. Some have argued they’re not subject to state and federal law, but they are,” Sen. Gelser said. “You don’t just get to choose not to comply with the law. It doesn’t work that way.”
Oregon’s Department of Education uses discipline data to identify schools with high rates of suspensions and expulsions and can partner with those schools to develop alternative disciplinary practices. But participation in most of the department’s initiatives is also voluntary, Siegel said. In other words, the Department of Education doesn’t mandate that schools adopt specific reform policies that could help lower their use of suspensions and expulsions.
“ODE in the past did take a more hands-on role in terms of monitoring and compliance with laws for districts,” said Sen. Gelser. Now, they are “totally hands off.”
The discipline reform bills as a good start, but also largely aspirational, said John Inglish, the former chair of the Oregon School Discipline Advisory Council.
“Getting a law on the books is just the first step and where the rubber meets the road is enforcement. A statute, in many cases, has to have some teeth,” Inglish said. “It’s not my philosophy to be overly punitive to districts, but the law in the way it was written essentially required [school] boards to have policies. That’s kind of a 30,000 foot approach.”
Inglish agrees that some amount of local control is appropriate and allows administrators to select discipline policies that have a higher likelihood of succeeding in their district. School policies aren’t one size fits all, and it’s important to allow for flexibility. But it’s that same flexibility that has allowed officials to opt out of training opportunities or policies that may help reduce discipline outcomes, said Marcus LeGrand, a Bend-La Pine School board member. In 2021, LeGrand became the first Black person to serve as director for the Bend-La Pine School Board.
The Bend-La Pine Schools offers upwards of six training programs for staff members, including training on equity, restorative justice, and how to work with children who have experienced trauma, said Scott Maben, the district’s communications director. And while Legrand is overall impressed with the progress the district has made to ensure marginalized students feel more welcome, there are shortcomings to the district’s approach to providing training opportunities.
For example, the district requires that all secondary school administrators attend restorative justice and implicit bias training, which is designed to help participants unlearn stereotypes against marginalized groups. However, the overall success of the program may be undermined because it’s not required for teachers, LeGrand said. To Maben, it’s simply not feasible to require a multi-day training program for over a thousand employees in the district.
One Bend-La Pine high school teacher, who declined to be interviewed, stated that she never received any of these training opportunities from the district, and likened them to “buzzwords” in the education system.
There may be other reasons why the laws failed to reduce suspensions and expulsions. The legislation was passed nearly a decade ago, and educators may have prioritized other goals. A lot of teachers and students are still burnt out from the pandemic, too.
Discipline reform “should be a priority, but it’s not. I think a lot of people haven’t had the opportunity to even decompress from what we’ve been through. A lot of people didn’t heal,” Legrand said. “All principals, administrators, faculty, custodial staff and students have to be brought in. Kids have grown beyond the current system we have in education.”
