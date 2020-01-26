Authorities: Man posed as teen to assault children
Prosecutors in Oregon say a 26-year-old man posed as a high school student on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram and then sexually assaulted children when they met with him in person.
Lafayette Castillo, of Beaverton, was indicted Friday on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual abuse and sodomy for attacks on two children aged 12 and 14, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities had been investigating Castillo for several months and believe there are other young victims.
He’s being held on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t clear if Castillo had an attorney.
Portland comic killed in suspected DUII
A Portland comic was killed in a crash with a suspected drunken driver early Wednesday morning in Clackamas County, according to Oregon State Police.
Stephanie Patricio, 33, of Woodburn and Portland, was a comic who performed in Portland as well as a former organizer for the United Farm Workers labor union, a member of MEChA, “a Mexican American student group that aims for Chicano unity,” according to the Canby Now Podcast.
According to a GoFundMe page posted by Patricio’s family, Patricio “was a friend to many members of the community, a sister, and a daughter. They touched the lives of many whether it was through laughs, education, love or friendship.”
According to Oregon State Police, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials responded to a crash on state Highway 551.
Police said an investigation into the crash showed that a Toyota Camry, being driven by Kelsie Martin, 29 of Beavercreek, was heading northbound when it collided head-on with Patricio’s southbound Toyota Prius.
Patricio was pronounced dead at the scene.
— Bulletin wire reports
