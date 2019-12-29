Oregon Whale Watch Week has begun as thousands of gray whales make their way down past the West Coast toward the warmer waters of Baja, Mexico.

Over the next few weeks, about 25,000 whales will swim along the Oregon Coast. That migration peaks between Christmas and the new year when up to 30 whales can pass each hour.

Volunteers there say fog and massive waves have made it a slow start for spectators. But there will be plenty more chances; whales usually continue to move through the area until mid-January.

Can’t make it out there? Oregon State Parks will keep a livestream through the week.

Authorities were searching for a driver accused of knocking down an Oregon state trooper, hitting his patrol car and speeding away near City Hall in Banks on Sunday.

The driver has been identified as Aubri Jenkins, 25, of Timber, and investigators later found her blue 1991 Geo Prism , but no sign of her, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She also has a warrant for allegedly violating her probation.

The trooper who was knocked down wasn’t injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The trooper found Jenkins slumped over behind the steering wheel near Banks City Hall and was trying to get her out of the driver’s seat when she put the car in reverse, knocking the trooper to the ground, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jenkins hit the front bumper of the trooper’s patrol car, hit a parked truck and then drove away, the sheriff’s office said. She was estimated as driving up to 80 mph, police said.

The trooper ended the pursuit because she was driving too erratically, authorities said.

A pedestrian crossing Highway 101 just south of Coos Bay was killed after being hit by a vehicle Saturday.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash near milepost 241 a little after midnight Saturday, according to OSP news release.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Focus, operated by a 27-year-old Myrtle Point man, was northbound on Highway 101 when he struck a pedestrian, Daniel Fowers, 74, of Coos Bay, who was crossing Highway 101.

Fowers sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, state police said. It is unknown if charges will be filed against the driver.

Two teens were arrested and two others were taken to area hospitals after fighting broke out and two people were stabbed at a house party in Beaverton early Sunday morning, police said Sunday.

Police said an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy called 911 and told officials they had been stabbed at a house part

y. Both victims were transported to local hospitals and later released.

Officials said they learned that the party included underage drinking.

Police believe a 15-year-old boy stabbed the victims and another boy, also 15, joined him in the fight.

