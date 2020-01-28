Following the successful surgery of a Wilsonville teen cancer patient, the Department of Human Services said its employees had received threats related to their involvement with the case — which has become a flashpoint over a parent’s right to refuse established medical advice.
Kylee Dixon, 13, had surgery last week to remove a tumor on her liver. Dixon has been in DHS care since last summer when her mother, Christina Dixon, defied court orders to deliver her daughter to state care — citing her desire to treat her daughter’s tumor with CBD oil instead of surgery.
Last summer, Christina Dixon was charged with custodial interference and criminal mistreatment after she fled with Kylee Dixon to Las Vegas. That case remains open. Christina Dixon previously claimed that the CBD oil she gave her daughter shrunk the cancerous tumor, but doctors have not publicly verified that claim.
— Bulletin wire report
