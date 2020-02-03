Portland may appeal public records ruling
Portland is considering appealing a Multnomah County judge’s 2019 ruling that ordered the city to stop charging excessive fees for routine email and document searches to fulfill public records requests.
The City Council is set to vote Wednesday on whether to allow the city attorney’s office to appeal Circuit Court Judge Shelley D. Russell’s order to the Oregon Court of Appeals.
The case stemmed from a September 2018 lawsuit filed by attorney and activist Alan Kessler, who claimed the city overcharged him by requiring he pay $311.67 for metadata from emails.
Russell wrote last November that Portland often uses high-paid employees to conduct public records request searches, which can drive up the costs for the requester.
The judge noted the city doesn’t have a method to refund money to requesters when they are overcharged. She also ordered the city to pay Kessler’s attorney fees, which city officials said are $120,000.
Russell’s ruling isn’t straightforward enough to ensure the city can comply, according to city officials.
“The City Attorney’s Office believes that the judgment is unclear and seeks clarification from the Court of Appeals as to the breadth and scope of the judgment,” city records show.
— Bulletin wire reports
