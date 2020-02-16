Jury: Convicted meth dealer will lose home
A Yamhill County jury has concluded that police can seize the home of a woman convicted of a felony drug crime under Oregon’s civil forfeiture law.
Sheryl Sublet, 62, pleaded guilty in 2018 to selling less than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to six years in prison.
Sublet, a grandmother and military veteran, forfeited $50,000 in cashier checks found inside her home at the time of her arrest. The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team then attempted to take Sublet’s $354,000 home.
Under Oregon’s civil forfeiture law, authorities can seize items from a person if they are convicted of a crime and if the property is suspected to be a proceed or instrument of the illegal conduct. The statute emphasizes that the value of the property forfeited should be “proportionate” to the conduct underlying the criminal conviction.
After a two-day trial, the jury determined Wednesday the woman’s home helped facilitate her criminal activity and that forfeiting it to police would not be excessively punitive.
Possible human remains found in landfill
Oregon State Police are testing what could be human remains found in the Hillsboro landfill Tuesday.
Hillsboro Police confirmed Sunday the possible remains had been found and sent to the state police’s lab, but a spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss the discovery further.
Police aren’t sure if what they have discovered in the garbage processing area of the landfill is human or a prop or educational tool.
Hillsboro Police Sgt. Eric Bunday said the possible remains could have been brought in by a garbage truck.
A crime scene was set up at the landfill after the discovery, and detectives were called to investigate. Tests to determine what the material is should be completed early this week.
— Bulletin wire report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.