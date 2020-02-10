Oregon driver may have killed 4 in Nevada
A preliminary investigation indicates a head-on crash that killed four people in Nevada Saturday was caused by the driver of a car from Oregon who attempted to pass in a no-passing zone with a double-yellow line on two-lane U.S. Highway 93. The Nevada Highway Patrol says a silver 2019 Subaru Impreza with Oregon plates collided head-on with a silver 2019 Hyundai Sonata with Idaho plates.
— Bulletin wire report
