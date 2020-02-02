Portland Police say a woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot while waiting in a restaurant drive-thru line.
Police say the woman was shot in the shoulder early Sunday. When officers arrived at the restaurant, the woman was already gone.
The woman was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police say it’s likely she wasn’t the intended target.
Police are looking to interview anyone who might have information .
— Bulletin wire report
