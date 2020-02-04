Horse trainer sentenced to probation in neglect case
A Creswell woman accused of neglecting 61 horses boarded at her facility has been sentenced to five years of probation, can no longer board horses and must pay restitution for the care of horses that were seized from her property.
Gwyneth Davies, 49, received no jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to 11 counts of second-degree animal neglect.
Through her plea deal, Davies will be allowed to own four horses. She can no longer board other people’s horses, and will be required to send photos of her horses to Lane County Animal Services and the Oregon Humane Society each month. She must also allow officials to access her property to evaluate her horses or any other animals there.
Davies operated DeLeonardo Training Center.
5 more ex-Catlin Gabel students allege abuse
Five former Catlin Gabel students filed lawsuits against the Portland private school Tuesday, making new allegations about sexual and emotional abuse they say they suffered at the hands of teachers.
One of the plaintiffs alleged she was 12 when she entered into what she thought was a romantic relationship with one of her teachers. In her lawsuit, she alleges he would take her to a storage room where he would kiss and fondle her and she would perform a sex act on him.
Her teacher was Fred Corbett, she alleges in the lawsuit.
Corbett, reached at his home in Coos Bay, vociferously denied that he had any inappropriate relationship with any student at Catlin.
The plaintiff, now in her 60s, is seeking $6 million in damages.
The new lawsuits bring to 10 the number of former students who have gone to court seeking redress.
Father sues wedding venue for overserving
A man whose daughter died after she jumped or fell from a moving car is suing an Oregon wedding venue for overserving alcohol to the woman’s mother, who was driving at the time of the incident, according to a lawsuit filed last week.
Anton “Tony” Cordie filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $1 million from Yamhill County-based Heiser Farms Events LLC, which he accused of negligence in the hours before his daughter, Meighan Cordie, fell to her death.
— Bulletin wire reports
