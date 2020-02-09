Car and light rail train collide in Gresham
Minor injuries were reported after a car and MAX train collided Sunday. An image tweeted by the Gresham Police Department Sunday afternoon showed a damaged train car and crumpled vehicle. TriMet says the MAX Blue Line has resumed normal service, and the Gresham Police Department said nearby roads had reopened.
Former Portland police chief starts new job
The new commissioner of the nation’s fourth-largest city police force starts work Monday amid a surge in homicides and calls for action to address ongoing allegations of racism and gender discrimination.
Danielle Outlaw, the former police chief of Portland was chosen from a pool of more than 30 candidates to take the helm of the 6,500-officer force. Outlaw is the first black woman to hold the position in Philadelphia. Outlaw was the first black female chief in Portland when appointed about two years ago.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.