A twisty 10-mile stretch of road will be transformed into a ‘mega corridor’ next summer, offering motorists a shortcut through east Medford and creating a substitute route if an earthquake destroys Interstate 5.

The long-sought improvements to Foothill and North Phoenix roads, which were once eyed as a possible alternative route for I-5 in the 1950s, will begin when the Oregon Department of Transportation builds a massive $3.75 million roundabout at state Highway 140.

Once all the elements are built, Medford will have a better connected road system that will essentially circle the city.

It will also provide an alternative to Interstate 5, which engineers think could be out of commission if the area sustains a major earthquake that could destroy the viaduct, or the elevated stretch of freeway that runs through Medford.

Estimates to strengthen the viaduct to withstand a quake have been as high as $40 million.

All the improvements to the road system around Medford should also help with the growing population of the region.

A new city ordinance is going into effect that will force around 400 people to move from their tents in downtown Salem.

The ordinance will ban people from camping and leaving personal property on public right of way beginning on Monday. The Salem City Council considered implementing city-sanctioned homeless campsites to give those affected somewhere to go. But officials said they will instead give more money to established warming shelters.

A trial was expected to begin last week for a woman accused of vandalizing and hurling Molotov cocktails at a Eugene brewery.

Courtney Albin, 30, was expected to have a jury trial Dec. 12 in Lane County Circuit Court for one count of second-degree criminal mischief for allegedly breaking the glass door of Elk Horn Brewery in September. However, the trial was canceled and Albin now has two active warrants out for her arrest.

The warrants include charges from October when the Elk Horn door was broken again, as well as several windows. Molotov cocktails were allegedly thrown inside the building, and Albin allegedly climbed in a window to access the brewery’s hard alcohol before making the makeshift fire starters. Charges from that incident include second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and attempted second-degree arson.

Albin was released from the Lane County Jail Nov. 4 on her own recognizance, but failed to appear for her pretrial conference Nov. 20. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to a second warrant filed against Albin on Nov. 6, she allegedly broke into a location on Centennial Loop and stole a man’s car keys out of his coat. His Ford Escape went missing.

Albin is charged with second-degree burglary in that case. Albin’s location is currently unknown.

— Bulletin wire reports