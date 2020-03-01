Missing Oregon woman’s belongings are found
Items belonging to a woman missing since December have been found in rural Oregon.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday some items belonging to Allyson Watterson were found in a rural area of the county, but would not specify what was found or the exact location.
Watterson was last seen in the woods near North Plains on Dec. 22. A search and rescue team, along with dozens of volunteers, combed through miles of terrain over the course of five days after her disappearance. However, when new leads ran out, the sheriff’s office was forced to suspend their search.
Her mother, Misty Watterson, continued to organize private searches.
Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead in separate crashes
A pedestrian and a motorcyclist died in separate traffic incidents in Portland on Saturday.
In the first incident, a motorcyclist died after a collision with an SUV, police said Sunday.
Officers said they responded to a report of the crash at 6:20 p.m. and found the rider of the motorcycle was dead. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and cooperated with an investigation by the Major Crash Team, officials said, and no arrests were made.
Later in the evening, the Major Crash Team was once again deployed.
Officers responded to a call at 9:37 p.m. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
Officials said the pedestrian was dead and the vehicle had fled the scene.
Man stabbed in neck; girlfriend arrested
A woman was arrested in Aloha on Saturday after her boyfriend told police she stabbed him in the neck, officials said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said employees at a Chevron station reported a man bleeding from the head and neck. He is expected to survive.
Officials said not long after the man was found, a woman reported that after an altercation, her boyfriend had stabbed her at a home on in Aloha. According to officials, she was uninjured.
After collecting evidence from the crime scene, police arrested Sabrina Peeler, 36.
— Bulletin wire reports
