The State Land Board will consider whether to let Bend incorporate 261 acres of land just southeast of Bend into its urban growth boundary, a critical step to move forward with creating a neighborhood that is slated to have 20 acres worth of affordable housing.
On April 12, the State Land Board, composed of Gov. Kate Brown, state Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, is scheduled to discuss whether to support the city moving forward with a conceptual plan for the area, which is currently still owned by the state and sits east of the Stevens Ranch master plan area on the corner of Stevens Road and 27th Street.
If the board supports the city’s conceptual plans, the area has the potential to be home to between 1,500 and 2,500 units of housing, according to city documents. About 20 acres would be sold to the city for $35,000 per acre for deed-restricted affordable housing.
The land board meeting is a milestone for a process that began last June, when the state Legislature passed House Bill 3318.
The bill gave a pathway for the city of Bend to bring a large portion of land into the urban growth boundary without the several-years-long process that is usually required to build “a ‘complete community’ that would include deed-restricted affordable, workforce, and market-rate housing, as well as parks and areas for mixed and commercial uses,” according to State Land Board documents.
As the state considers its next move, the city of Bend continues to look for the community’s feedback on how this land should be developed.
The city of Bend currently has a virtual open house showing three potential conceptual plans for the area. One has less dense housing development and less total open space with two, 6-acre parks but more opportunity for light industrial businesses. One supports denser housing development, more open space with one, 29-acre park but less space for industrial business. The third option is a compromise between the two.
City Councilor Anthony Broadman said that he wants to hear more from the public about how this area should be developed. Whichever plan is ultimately chosen should focus on a “meaningful increase in homes.
"What we hear every day is that we are in an existential housing crisis," Broadman said.
Broadman said the input he has received so far is to make a community that has the kind of amenities and livability that is usually built for wealthier communities be accessible to everyone of all economic statuses and backgrounds.
"At the end of the day I want this concept plan to reflect the kind of equitable, egalitarian community we all want to live in," Broadman said.
Since kicking off the planning process last fall, roughly 300 people have completed a survey about how this area should be planned, said Brian Rankin, the city’s long range planning manager. The city has received a variety of feedback, with some advocating for the area to be built densely to make the neighborhood walkable and to preserve open space, while others don’t support developing at all, Rankin said.
"There's a lot of people who just don't want more development and more growth in Bend, and I think that's reflected in the comments," Rankin said.
Others fall somewhere in between, advocating for the area to be developed more like traditional subdivisions Bend has seen before with more single-family homes and emphasizing the importance of having a trail system, Rankin said.
If the land board votes to allow the city to move forward, the conceptual plans will then go before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council. If these bodies approve the conceptual plan, then it will go to the Department of Land Conservation and Development, which will decide officially whether the land can officially be brought into the urban growth boundary.
After this, the city would move toward adopting planning amendments, which are local policies that will guide and regulate how the property is developed, Rankin said.
Residents are invited to share their opinions through the virtual open house on the city of Bend’s website through April 17.
The State Land Board meeting is scheduled to be held virtually on YouTube at 10 a.m. on April 12.
