Seth Koch, who beat a woman with empty wine bottles before fatally shooting her with a hunting rifle in Redmond in 2001, will be released from prison in June, the state parole board decided this week.

One of the Redmond 5 killers, Koch was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Barbara Thomas, a crime he committed with four other teens.

Barbara Thomas was energetic and witty (copy)

Barbara Thomas was 52 when she was slain on March 28, 2001, by her 18-year-old son and four of his friends.
