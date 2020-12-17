A state audit of the programs funded by voter-approved Measure 98 showed mostly positive results. But the Oregon Secretary of State's Office believes data analysis and planning processes of how to spend that money could still improve.
Measure 98 was a funding effort decisively passed by Oregon voters in November 2016. Its intent is to increase Oregon's high school graduation rates — some of the lowest in the nation — by increasing funding for career and technical education, increasing advanced and college-credit classes and creating dropout prevention strategies.
The measure requires the state Legislature to fund schools at $800 per high school student per school year to meet these goals.
Since the measure was passed, graduation rates have slightly risen in Oregon, from 76.7% in June 2017 to about 80% in June 2019 — the state's highest-ever graduation rate.
Oregon students who participate in career and technical education courses have had higher graduation rates than those who don't. In the 2018-19 school year, nearly 89% of those who participated in those courses earned a diploma, compared to the 80% overall graduation rate, according to the Oregon Department of Education.
However, the audit found that the state's High School Success team — which oversees how districts spend Measure 98 money, and the results of that spending — is stretched too thin to perform deeper analyses. Also, the electronic systems used for submitting applications and expenditures, as well as monitoring a district's spending, are "slow and archaic," the audit stated.
The audit acknowledged that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may impact Oregon education funding in the future, and it only focused on how Measure 98 spending and planning went before the pandemic closed schools in March.
Sal Cassaro, principal of Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School, a magnet school that focuses on career and technical education, had nothing but praise regarding Measure 98.
Cassaro said the career and technical education programs at his school and others produce students immediately ready to enter the workforce in needed positions like welding and plumbing, and these hands-on programs keep students engaged.
“It’s had a major impact on our building, and supports initiatives I think should be supported in 21st Century high schools," he said of Measure 98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.