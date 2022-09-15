A plan to develop a new neighborhood on more than 260 acres of land near Stevens Road in southeast Bend was approved by the state Department of Land Conservation and Development late last month.
The land, which is east of 27th Street, is currently outside of city limits, but a bill passed last year allows the city of Bend to extend its urban growth boundary more easily than was previously possible. The bill requires land like the Stevens Road tract be converted into "complete communities" with affordable, workforce and market-rate housing, parks, mixed-use buildings and commercial spaces with employment opportunities.
“Not only will this land become home to 20 acres of deed-restricted affordable housing for residents, including education providers, it will also act as a model for what complete communities will look like now and into the future,” Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman said in a news release Thursday.
In June, the city approved a final plan to develop the land detailing around 2,400 housing units. Around 700 of those would be deed-restricted affordable housing or workforce housing.
The land is owned by the state and managed by State Land Board through the Oregon Department of State Lands. When the land is sold for development and construction, the revenue earned will contribute to the state's Common School Fund, which feeds into the public K-12 education system, the release said.
In early 2023, the city of Bend will begin to take next steps making additions to the city's comprehensive plan and expanding the urban growth boundary to encompass the Stevens Road Tract. This process will allow for members of the public and governmental bodies to weigh in on how the land can be developed.
