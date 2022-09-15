Stevens Road (copy)
Buy Now

This aerial view shows the intersection of Stevens Road, left, and 27th Street in Bend on July 10, 2021. The land for the 261-acre development is slightly further down Stevens Road.  

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A plan to develop a new neighborhood on more than 260 acres of land near Stevens Road in southeast Bend was approved by the state Department of Land Conservation and Development late last month. 

The land, which is east of 27th Street, is currently outside of city limits, but a bill passed last year allows the city of Bend to extend its urban growth boundary more easily than was previously possible. The bill requires land like the Stevens Road tract be converted into "complete communities" with affordable, workforce and market-rate housing, parks, mixed-use buildings and commercial spaces with employment opportunities.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.