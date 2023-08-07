The construction of a new, 8-foot-wide pedestrian bridge in Smith Rock State Park will remove bridge access for up to six weeks between starting Aug. 14.
This footbridge spans the Crooked River and connects the front of the park with hiking trails and rockclimbing destinations.
Visitors should expect delays through September due to construction, which begins this week. Availability in the park overflow parking lot might also be affected.
There will be no temporary bridge, and visitors are discouraged from wading across the river due to sensitive habitat and safety concerns, according to a press release from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department on Monday.
Built almost 50 years ago, and reconstructed about 30 years ago, the bridge "has significant wear and needs replacing," according to the parks department. The new, wider bridge will better accommodate visitors and first responders for the park's frequent rescue operations.
Trails that will stay open include Rim Rock Trail, Homestead Trail, Rope-de-Dope Trail, Canyon Trail and North Point Loop. Climbing areas accessible during construction include the North Point area, accessible from the Homestead and North Point loop trails; Rope-de-Dope boulder, accessible from the Rope-de-Dope Trail and Canyon Trail; and The Lower Gorge, accessible from climber access routes.
Trails that will not be accessible during construction include the entire River Trail, Misery Ridge, Mesa Verde, Summit Trail, Wolftree Trail and Burma Road Trail.
Kyle Bonfert, owner of Red Point Climbing, a climbing shop located near the park, said the closure is no surprise.
"Most of the locals know, we've been chit-chatting about it for a while," Bonfert said. "Rangers have been good about keeping us updated."
Most folks in the climbing community understand that the bridge closure need to happen, though he said there might be a few vocal people who don't understand why a temporary bridge isn't being installed.
Between Aug. 14 and Sept. 22 is when his shop sees the fewest customers, Bonfert said, noting that those dates are a good time to close the bridge. It's hot, there are fewer people on vacation and more people are returning to school or college.
By the time the bridge is expected to reopen in late September, Bonfert said the weather should be cooler and more people will regain interest in climbing.
Oregon Parks and Recreation will update information on the footbridge closure dates and times on the Smith Rock webpage and through as information becomes available. If visitors have any questions or concerns, they can call the park at 541-548-7501 or email the park manager at Matthew.DAVEY@oprd.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.