Tam McArthur Rim offers a fairly easy day hike near Sisters

Three Creek Lake sits at the base of Tam McArthur Rim.(Mark Morical/Bulletin photo)

Staffing shortages in the Sisters Ranger District prompted the U.S. Forest Service to temporarily end campground reservations within the Three Creek Lake area in the Deschutes National Forest. 

The Forest Service, which announced the immediate change in a press release Monday, said the shortages mean that Three Creek Lake, Driftwood and Three Creek Meadows campgrounds will be first-come-first-served until campground hosts are hired.

