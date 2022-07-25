Staffing shortages in the Sisters Ranger District prompted the U.S. Forest Service to temporarily end campground reservations within the Three Creek Lake area in the Deschutes National Forest.
The Forest Service, which announced the immediate change in a press release Monday, said the shortages mean that Three Creek Lake, Driftwood and Three Creek Meadows campgrounds will be first-come-first-served until campground hosts are hired.
“We appreciate the public’s patience while we work through staffing challenges with our partner and hope that offering free, first come-first served camping in the interim will help alleviate the unfortunate situation,” said Ian Reid, Sisters District Ranger.
The Forest Service clarified that officials “will provide periodic toilet service at the campgrounds until the staffing issue is resolved. The Forest Service is also asking visitors not to dispose of their garbage at the campgrounds for the time being.
The Forest Service also said that Forest Road 16, which goes to the Three Creek Lake area, is rougher than most years and needs reconstruction. The Forest Service warned people to drive slowly and defensively, and said that it expects reconstruction to be finished in 2023.
People interested in applying for the job as campground host can contact Vista Recreation: 541-323-1746.
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
