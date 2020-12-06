At Bend’s emergency warming shelter, Steven Donoghue took a moment to appreciate being inside. For the first time all day, he was warm. The 53-year-old musician took off his large backpack and sat on a cot. He kept on his leather jacket and worn baseball cap as he ate a pasta dinner with a salad. He was grateful to be sheltered Wednesday night and protected from the outside temperature, which had dropped to 19 degrees.
Donoghue, who moved to Bend two decades ago after spending unsheltered winters in Boston, San Francisco and Eugene, said his greatest fear is freezing to death.
“If not for this,” Donoghue said of the shelter, “I would be out there living in some bushes somewhere.”
Donoghue is one of about 50 people who have stayed at the warming shelter each night since it opened Nov. 23 inside a former thrift shop on Second Street in Bend.
Organizers say the shelter will reach its capacity of about 70 people as the nights get colder.
Even at capacity, the shelter can only serve a faction of the estimated 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon, according to the Homeless Leadership Coalition, a group that oversees homelessness issues in the region.
Because Bend does not have a permanent warming shelter, social welfare advocates scramble every year to find a location before winter. This year’s shelter was secured in October but it took weeks to renovate and open, as shelter workers watched the temperature drop to the low teens in Bend.
Staff at the shelter say it is the best location they have come across. It is larger than any of the past temporary shelters and is able to safely house guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shelter is a good candidate for a permanent location, but staffers need to evaluate how it handles larger crowds when winter gets colder and how it can be funded year after year.
Social welfare advocates say there is momentum lately to find a permanent shelter following the tragic story of David Savory, the homeless double amputee who froze Nov. 10 outside Rite Aid on SE Third Street in Bend. In addition, there is a renewed interest at the city of Bend to find a solution to the annual scramble, after four newly elected city councilors discussed the need for a permanent shelter during their campaigns.
The challenge is to find available land and consistent funding to operate a permanent shelter, according to advocates and city officials. And a local organization would have to commit to operating the shelter each year.
Shepherd’s House Ministries, a homeless shelter in Bend, is overseeing this winter’s warming shelter.
John Lodise, director of emergency services at Shepherd’s House, said the former Possibilities Thrift Store is larger than past warming shelters at 10,000 square feet, but it has limited kitchen and shower space.
A permanent shelter would need space for a commercial kitchen, larger bathrooms and have a parking lot that could act as a buffer for neighboring businesses and homes, Lodise said.
“We just want to have a few more onsite facilities,” he said.
Shepherd’s House partnered with the city of Bend, Deschutes County and The Homeless Leadership Coalition to secure the shelter this winter. The shelter is being paid for through a $600,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The one-time grant will be enough to fund the shelter through April.
Melanie Kebler, a victims rights attorney and a recently elected Bend city councilor, said the first step for her and the three other newly elected councilors is to formally make finding a permanent warming shelter a goal when they join the council in the new year.
“One way to show our priority for this issue is to include it into our goals and be specific about how we want to see it happen,” Kebler said.
As a set goal, the council can begin putting resources toward the problem, such as creating a community task force and include it in ongoing discussions of affordable housing and homelessness.
“Let’s create some concrete solutions so we are not putting a temporary Band-Aid on this issue,” Kebler said.
Last week, the City Council explored the idea of buying a local hotel to serve as a homeless shelter. City Manager Eric King said a new homeless shelter would work alongside any seasonal warming shelter.
Kebler said she wants to build off of those types of ideas when she and the other new councilors join the discussion.
“We are going to have leaders that are going to make this a priority so let’s start moving forward,” she said.
Colleen Thomas, homeless outreach coordinator for Deschutes County and chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, said she has been having conversations with city and county officials for years to no avail in finding a permanent warming shelter.
But Thomas is sensing a change this year, given the number of public officials interested in finding a solution. She points to Savory’s death as a turning point for many in the community.
“It took David Savory’s passing for the community to wake up and say why did this happen?” Thomas said. “It’s not for a lack of service providers trying their darnedest to come up with solutions.”
Thomas hopes to work with government officials to find funding opportunities that are not limited to one-time pots of money. Instead, she wants to find long term funding plans, such as adding shelter funding in the city or county’s budget.
Thomas said another challenge is addressing public perception of homeless shelters and the attitude of those who do not want one near their property. Many people think shelters enable those experiencing homelessness, but in reality it is the best way to get them the resources they need, Thomas said.
“What I’m trying to do is to raise the awareness and education in regards to what the shelter would look like and the need it would be filling,” Thomas said. “These are the stepping stones to the long-term solutions.”
Thomas said she also worries about the homeless advocates who are exhausted each year trying to secure a temporary shelter for the winter. She saw it last month at First Presbyterian Church in Bend, where organizers worked more than 70 hours a week to create an interim warming shelter before the shelter on Second Street opened.
“If we had a year-round solution and consistent funding and a location, I think that would help prevent burnout,” Thomas said.
Morgan Schmidt, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church, worked around the clock for a week straight last month to offer the interim warming shelter. Schmidt and other volunteers set up tents inside the church to house up to 46 people each night.
Schmidt said it was an eye-opening experience. People arrived with body temperatures as low as 93 degrees after being outside in the freezing cold.
“You expect folks to be cold, but certainly not to the point where you are worried about them or getting an error reading from a thermometer,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt was also amazed at the generosity of the guests to each other and to the volunteers, especially since some were dealing with injuries and soreness from carrying all of their belongings.
“These folks are weathering things more than just cold,” Schmidt said. “They carry the burden of being forgotten by so many systems. Not just housing systems, but medical systems and employment systems.”
For Schmidt, operating the interim shelter underscored the reality that many of the homeless were suffering quietly with injuries, addictions or trauma.
Before Savory’s death, he lost both his legs to frostbite, a common consequence of being homeless in the winter, according to Kerry Gillette, a physician assistant at Mosaic Medical who runs the Mobile Community Clinic for the homeless population.
Gillette serves about 500 people each year in the mobile clinic that travels across Central Oregon. In addition to frostbite, Gillette sees other injuries, such as burns on people who tried to start a fire to stay warm.
“People are desperate to stay warm and so they have open flames in their tents and various dwellings,” Gillette said. “I treat a lot of burns.”
Cold weather can make lung problems worse and make it difficult for people to take medications if their hands are too cold to give themselves an insulin shot or check their blood pressure, Gillette said.
The vast majority of homeless patients come to Gillette due to illness from exposure to the elements.
“We try to support them with as many services as we can offer from here,” Gillette said. “I just think that really communicates to them that they matter. That we care enough to get this big, beautiful van here that is specifically built to meet their needs.”
David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House Ministries, said many of the guests at the temporary warming shelter on Second Street are arriving with severe physical challenges, such as injuries that make it difficult to walk or an underlying illness that hinders their breathing.
It is a reminder for Notari that the shelter is often the difference between life and death, as proven by Savory’s death that occurred before the temporary shelter opened.
“These folks will not survive on the streets. They need this kind of shelter to survive,” Notari said.
“Frankly, it’s a relief we are able to do it. We didn’t want to see a repeat of David’s story. We were going to make sure that didn’t happen.”
During his stay Wednesday night, Donoghue took a cot next to his friend, James Paris, a 43-year-old Army veteran who has lived in Bend for the past 8 years.
The two friends met in 2005 at Deschutes County jail, where Donoghue was facing a manslaughter charge and Paris was in custody for attempted murder and robbery. Both men were later convicted and served time in prison.
Life has been difficult for the two men in the years since their convictions. But the shelter Wednesday night offered a short reprieve.
The two friends shared some jokes and stories while volunteers served them their dinner. The men felt welcomed, despite the sterile atmosphere of cots lined up in the empty building and everyone wearing masks to protect themselves from the virus.
Paris said after so many years living without shelter, he sometimes can’t believe he has survived.
The warming shelter offered some consistency in his life and some comradery with his friend.
“This shelter has been a blessing and I think that it has a lot of possibilities for growth and development,” Paris said. “It just needs support from the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.