The Deschutes County Stabilization Center is now open to serve children and adults who need short-term, mental health crisis assessment and help.
The Stabilization Center, located in north Bend, will provide an alternative for law enforcement, which historically has brought people in mental health crisis to the emergency room or the county jail.
“The stabilization center, which is meant to help people with serious mental health issues before they end up in the criminal justice system, has been one of the Board’s top priorities," said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson in a press release.
Local law enforcement agencies have seen increases in calls related to mental illness over the past several years, according the county.
People experiencing a mental health crisis are welcomed to walk into the facility. They can also be referred or brought to the facility by local law enforcement, other community agencies, or family and friends.
Twenty-four staff, including all existing Crisis and Forensic Diversion Team staff who will now work out of the center, will provide adult respite services, jail diversion, peer support, case management, and more, according to the county.
“This project has truly shown what a community can do when they come together,” said Deschutes County Health Services Program Manager Holly Harris. “I’m thrilled that we are open and able to serve those most in need.”
Exciting news. TY Deschutes county and commissioners.
