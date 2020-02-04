Micah Fletcher told jurors Tuesday that seconds before Jeremy Christian stabbed him in the neck, he worried that Christian was about to beat up another passenger on a crowded MAX train on May 26, 2017.
Fletcher, then 21, said he heard a loud noise and looked over to see Christian and passenger Taliesin Namkai-Meche standing nose-to-nose.
As a child, Fletcher said he was bullied throughout middle school — jumped and assaulted at least twice a week because of his autism — and Fletcher knew that if Christian started pummeling Namkai-Meche, Namkai-Meche could really get hurt.
“I know what it looks like before somebody hurts someone else,” said Fletcher, who was diagnosed on the autism spectrum at age 8. “… (Namkai-Meche) just looked like a friendly person. He didn’t look like the type of man that, even if he wanted to, would hit you.”
Jurors will decide if Christian should be held criminally responsible for stabbing Fletcher, then fatally stabbing Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53. Christian, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the stabbings. Fletcher’s wound came within millimeters of killing him.
Christian has largely blamed Fletcher for the stabbings, arguing he acted in self-defense after Fletcher and the other two men to differing degrees challenged him because he was exercising his right to free speech.
Prosecutors contend Christian was the first to get physical, by swatting Namkai-Meche’s phone out of his hand, making the loud sound that Fletcher heard, then throwing the first two shoves. Prosecutors also are arguing that no matter Fletcher’s actions, Christian responded with vastly disproportionate force: using a deadly weapon.
Witnesses said the confrontation had begun after Christian launched a racist and xenophobic tirade that appeared aimed at two teenage girls, one who was wearing a hijab.
Fletcher testified that he had gotten involved because he has strong feelings about bigoted beliefs.
The prosecution showed jurors a photo of Fletcher walking toward Christian on the train, his finger pointed out and his mouth open.
Prosecutor Jeff Howes asked Fletcher why he thinks the move was “appropriate.”
“That wasn’t something I was considering,” Fletcher said.
“Why did you do it at all?” the prosecutor asked.
“Because whether or not something is appropriate, if it’s right, you should do it,” Fletcher said.
He explained that at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds, he interjected himself into the nose-to-nose moment between Christian, who at 6 feet, 1 inch, weighed 235 pounds, and Namkai-Meche, who stood 6 feet, 2 inches and weighed about 170 pounds.
“I simply did what I should do,” Fletcher said. “… What I saw was this tall spindly man, … someone who had probably never been in an altercation in their life, let alone a fistfight.”
Fletcher, now 24, said Christian was yelling at Namkai-Meche and Namkai-Meche appeared surprised.
Fletcher said Christian quickly shoved him in the chest and then shoved Namkai-Meche as he yelled “Do something, (expletive)!” Fletcher said he grabbed Christian by the collar and threw him back into some seats.
Prosecutor Jeff Howes asked Fletcher why he waited to grab Christian until after Christian shoved Namkai-Meche.
“Because it wasn’t about me,” Fletcher said. “This wasn’t about me feeding my ego. I cared about whether the other person was hurt.”
Fletcher said Christian told Fletcher to hit him again, so Fletcher shoved Christian. Christian dared Fletcher to do it a third time. Fletcher pushed Christian toward the door.
“How did he respond?” asked the prosecutor.
“He responded by stabbing me in the throat,” Fletcher said.
“Did you see that coming?” the prosecutor asked.
“Not at all,” Fletcher said. He didn’t know Christian was holding a 4-inch folding knife in his right hand,” he said. “I originally thought he had punched me.”
But Fletcher said he pulled up his hands and noticed blood.
Fletcher said he clutched his neck wound as he stepped out of the train’s open doors onto the Hollywood Transit Center’s platform. Fletcher said he called out for someone to help him, worried that any movement of his throat would increase the bleeding.
He thought he was going to die. “In my mind, that’s a given,” Fletcher said.
As bystanders applied pressure to his neck, he waited for paramedics to arrive and asked to call his mother because he worried it would be the last time he spoke to her, Fletcher said.
MAX passenger Marcus Knipe spoke to Fletcher’s mom first, explaining that her son had been stabbed in the arm, a deception meant not to upset her too much, Fletcher said. Fletcher said he went along with it.
“I said, ‘Hey, Mom.’ … I said, ‘I got hurt. Don’t worry,’” Fletcher said. “… I said, ‘I love you.’”
Fletcher said he told his mother to phone his work, Stark Street Pizza, and tell his boss that he wouldn’t make it in that day. Fletcher said he hoped this would put his mom at ease because she wouldn’t suspect that he was at risk of dying.
“The reason I was telling her … if I’m not going to make it to work, then I’m going to make it eventually,” he said. Today, he still performs special stretches on his neck, to reduce tightening of his muscles. He hinted at psychological trauma.
“I’ve changed a lot,” he said, “and not in ways I’m super excited or happy about.”
Fletcher held his composure for most of his testimony, but covered his face or shook during a few parts of it.
Christian vigorously shook his head in apparent disagreement at times. Christian also laughed and repeatedly stretched and raised his elbows in the air, his hands tucked behind his head.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Dean Smith tried to pick apart Fletcher’s judgment for stepping forward and trying to get Christian to get off the train.
“Sometimes a person might intervene because they want to help out, but it doesn’t work out, right?” the defense attorney asked Fletcher.
“Sure,” Fletcher said.
Smith asked Fletcher if he noticed that the two teenage girls were moving away from Christian to a different part of the train when Fletcher walked toward Christian for the first time. Video backs up Smith’s statement. Fletcher said he hadn’t noticed.
Smith criticized Fletcher for using harsh language and raising his voice at Christian.
“It probably wasn’t in my opinion at the time the best way to de-escalate a situation,” Fletcher said.
But after Smith was finished cross-examining Fletcher, the prosecution tried to counter the idea that Fletcher wasn’t acting on a legitimate concern. Fletcher explained that at the point Christian and Namkai-Meche stood nose-to-nose, he worried Christian might thrown Namkai-Meche between some seats and others wouldn’t be able to pull Christian away.
Fletcher said he hoped to get Christian to refocus his attention on him, someone who is used to dealing with assaults, and that Namkai-Meche would be safe.
The prosecutor asked: “What happened instead?”
“He died,” Fletcher said. “He got hurt. I was wrong. i couldn’t save him. I really wanted to and couldn’t. I just wasn’t strong enough.”
