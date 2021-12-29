St. Vincent de Paul of Bend faced a serious dilemma in the days after the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. The service organization’s food pantry lost three-fourths of its volunteer staff, who no longer felt safe due to the virus.
And yet demand for food skyrocketed.
The pantry was serving nearly double the amount of people, from about 40 people per day to 75.Most were food-service workers who were laid off as restaurants were forced to close to help stop the spread of the virus.
“Initially, when the pandemic began, we had a surge,” said Gary Hewitt, Bend’s St. Vincent de Paul executive director. “People stopped working and weren’t getting unemployment yet. There was a gap in income for a lot of people.”
The food pantry off Third Street eventually rebounded with new volunteers and a steady increase in donations. In the first few months of the pandemic, the pantry received 2,000 pounds of donated food from individuals each week. Usually, the pantry receives about 300 pounds from individuals each week.
Like other food pantries, St. Vincent in Bend closed its doors to the public but still delivered food boxes to people through a window in the lobby. The new delivery system stayed in place until this month, when the food pantry opened its doors for the first time since March 2020.
“People leave here in tears now just because they are choosing what they are going to eat for dinner,” Hewitt said. "Everybody is realizing how much people are empowered by making choices. People can choose their own groceries.”
Welcoming people back into the food pantry showed Hewitt how far the organization has come since the beginning of the pandemic. It has also been exciting for volunteers who never had a chance to interact with visitors when they were delivering food boxes in the lobby.
“Now they get to see people’s eyes when they realize they get to choose their own foods,” Hewitt said.
Hewitt credits the pantry’s resilience to the community support he has witnessed for the past year and a half. He has seen people who used to rely on the pantry give $1,000 checks, and others have offered services like construction work, Hewitt said.
“This has been a test of our community and all it has done is make people step up. It has really shown we are a community,” Hewitt said. “We are not just a bunch of people who live in proximity to one another.”
Throughout the pandemic, Hewitt has also worked on another project to help house people in need.
Construction began this fall on a 10-unit homeless village on an empty lot behind the food pantry. Each unit will be about 100 square feet and serve homeless people in need of temporary housing.
The village, called St Vincent’s Place, will also feature a resource center and a community room. It is scheduled to open in the spring.
The project was a dream for Hewitt, but it became a reality as other social service agencies and advocates for the homeless showed interest and support. Hewitt’s hope is that the village allows people time to find permanent housing. Each resident can stay for up to two years.
“I really hope we can move people through it and it can be a conduit from homelessness into permanent housing,” Hewitt said.
