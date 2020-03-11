The first presumptive case of novel coronavirus has been identified in Deschutes County.
The Oregon Health Authority confirmed the Deschutes County case Wednesday along with three other cases in Polk, Marion and Umatilla counties.
The state now has 19 reported cases of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
None of the new cases involved travel to a country where the virus is actively spreading, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The Polk, Marion and Deschutes cases had no known close contacts with confirmed cases, so they are considered community-spread. The Umatilla County case is a close contact with that county’s first case.
(1) comment
Please share more details about the Deschutes patient. It would help to alleviate some fears for those of us wondering if we have crossed paths or been in the same environment.
