Senior citizens on Medicare Advantage health insurance plans who go to any of St. Charles’s four Central Oregon hospitals are being encouraged to switch to standard Medicare.
St. Charles Health system is currently evaluating if it will accept Medicare Advantage insurance plans because of difficulty with discharging patients in a timely manner, issues with pre-authorizations and denial of care, said Dr. Mark Hallett, St. Charles Health System chief clinical officer.
“The plans work great if you don’t need them,” Hallett said. “When someone gets sick with these plans, that’s when people have barriers to pre-authorization and delays and denials. There are a whole bunch of other consequences that adversely affect the patient.”
Recently, a patient in Prineville needed to be moved to transitional care, Hallett said, but the patient had to stay longer in the hospital because of delays caused by the insurance provider.
While no decisions have been made yet to not accept this form of insurance as an in-network plan, the health system is advising its 20,000 patients who are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans to switch over to standard Medicare during the upcoming enrollment period in October through December.
“This is not a financial decision,” said Matt Swafford, St. Charles Health System chief financial officer. “It’s about the nature of the burden on our caregiver workforce who have to address the processes.”
Cassie Regimbal, Council on Aging of Central Oregon executive director, predicted the move could have widespread consequences. According to the Medicare website, Medicare Advantage is run by Medicare-approved private companies that must follow rules set by Medicare. Most Medicare Advantage plans include drug coverage. Medicare is health insurance that is federally provided to anyone 65 and older.
But medical professionals have found that patients on these plans often are denied care, or care is delayed.
The health system is evaluating its Medicare Advantage contracts with PacificSource, Humana, HealthNet and WellCare. If these plans are dropped by the health system, patients may face higher bills and lower insurance coverage.
Seniors on these plans are encouraged to check with the Oregon Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance Program, Regimbal said. Its website can be found at https://shiba.oregon.gov/
“This decision could force seniors to choose between receiving care through the St. Charles medical system and potentially paying out of pocket or switching to traditional Medicare,” she said. “That could mean losing the out-of-pocket maximum and no longer having access to vision, hearing, dental, fitness and transportation benefits.”
In a prepared statement, Dr. Steve Gordon, St. Charles Health System CEO, said that the health system has had concerns for years about the Medicare Advantage programs.
Other health systems reevaluating or refusing to accept this insurance are the Mayo Clinics, Vanderbuilt University Medical Center and Brookings Health System in South Dakota, which announced that as of next year it will no longer be considered in network for Medicare Advantage plans.
“The reality of Medicare Advantage in Central Oregon is that it just hasn’t lived up to the promise,” Gordon said. “A program intended to promote seamless and higher quality care has instead become a fragmented patchwork of administrative delays, denials and frustrations.
“The sicker you are, the more hurdles you and your care team face.”
