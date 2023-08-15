stcs (copy)
Buy Now

The main entrance of St. Charles Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

Senior citizens on Medicare Advantage health insurance plans who go to any of St. Charles’s four Central Oregon hospitals are being encouraged to switch to standard Medicare.

St. Charles Health system is currently evaluating if it will accept Medicare Advantage insurance plans because of difficulty with discharging patients in a timely manner, issues with pre-authorizations and denial of care, said Dr. Mark Hallett, St. Charles Health System chief clinical officer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.