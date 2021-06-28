Face coverings and physical distancing will be maintained at St. Charles Health System's four hospitals and clinics, despite Gov. Kate Brown's decision to reopen the state on Wednesday.
In a prepared statement, St. Charles said it would continue to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms and check temperatures regardless of vaccination status.
St. Charles has hospitals in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras and family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters.
(0) comments
