St. Charles entrance (copy) (copy)

An entrance to St. Charles Bend. 

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

Jose Luis Altamirano went to the St. Charles Immediate Care center with a sore throat that was so severe he couldn’t talk, only to die several hours later.

His family is seeking $30.5 million in damages from St. Charles Health System, which operates the urgent care center, and the physician assistant who treated him in Bend, according to a lawsuit filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Altamirano was 35 when he died on May 13, 2021.

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.