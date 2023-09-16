Jose Luis Altamirano went to the St. Charles Immediate Care center with a sore throat that was so severe he couldn’t talk, only to die several hours later.
His family is seeking $30.5 million in damages from St. Charles Health System, which operates the urgent care center, and the physician assistant who treated him in Bend, according to a lawsuit filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Altamirano was 35 when he died on May 13, 2021.
The lawsuit, filed in July, alleges that the physician assistant and his supervisor were negligent because Altamirano was sent home rather than to the hospital emergency department and didn’t recognize the imminent risk of his compromised airway, according to the lawsuit.
The health system would not comment specifically on the ongoing litigation, said Alandra Johnson, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
“We are devastated for this family and their loss,” Johnson said.
“Patient care remains our top priority as a health system.”
The lawyer representing the family did not return calls or emails to The Bulletin.
According to court documents, Altamirano’s wife did all the talking because his throat was so sore he couldn’t eat or drink. When he was seen by the medical provider, he was given an injection of an antibiotic and a steroid and prescribed an oral antibiotic to take when he was able to swallow pills, according to the lawsuit.
The medical professional wrote in Altamirano’s records that he had tonsillitis, a complication of tonsillitis, deep space neck infection, and other infections. He was not diagnosed with inflammation and swelling of the epiglottis — the flap of tissue beneath the tongue at the back of the throat.
According to the lawsuit, epiglottis and neck infections can be serious conditions that can lead to death because of infection or obstruction of the airway. The illnesses require X-rays or imaging to diagnose and hospitalization to monitor and treat, according to the lawsuit.
“Despite Altamirano’s severely ill appearance, his rapidly worsening symptoms, inability to speak, eat or swallow ... the (medical professional) chose to send Altamirano home instead of transferring him to the hospital or emergency department,” according to the lawsuit.
The Altamiranos did go directly from the urgent care center to the pharmacy and by the time they arrived home, Altamirano had stopped breathing.
His daughter performed CPR while waiting for an ambulance. Emergency medical technicians said he was in cardiac arrest, was not breathing and had no electric activity in his heart.
The emergency crews spent 20 minutes trying to revive him. He was taken to St. Charles Bend where he was intubated and had no brain activity, according to the lawsuit. He died the next day after a second heart attack.
Court records indicate that the case is ongoing. No trial date has been set.
