Bend resident Danae Corrine Risch died Dec. 14, 2018, at age 27, after suffering a heart attack during surgery to remove her gall bladder. The decision to put Risch under for the elective procedure, despite a known heart condition, was made by her legal guardians, her parents.
This week, Risch’s mother and father, Ginger Caviness and Mark Risch, sued St. Charles Health System for $15 million for what they say was information and inappropriate recommendations given to them by doctors.
The suit names St. Charles surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Mathisen and anesthesiologist Dr. Blake Van Meter. The Bend-based health care system has yet to be served with the suit, filed Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. A St. Charles spokeswoman declined to comment.
Danae Risch had cerebral palsy and a developmental disability. In 2009, she was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy and required the use of a wheelchair.
On Nov. 7, 2018, Risch was admitted to St. Charles for a procedure to remove her gall bladder. The lawsuit states that a preliminary chest X-ray showed an enlargement of her heart that should have raised red flags with Mathisen and Van Meter.
The lawsuit states that prior to the surgery, Mathisen and Van Meter told Risch’s parents she had fluid around her lungs, but “reassured them this was common with gall bladders and was not a reason to postpone the surgery.”
Risch was taken to the operating room and as anesthesia was being introduced, she went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing. Risch was resuscitated and moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where she stayed on a ventilator for two days before dying Nov. 14.
Risch lived at home with her parents into adulthood but experienced a full life, her mother wrote in annual guardian reports filed with the court.
“Danae, as ever, is enviably happy and a social star,” Caviness wrote in 2009. “She is funny and fun to be with. Danae has developmental delay, as ever, but it never affects her personality.”
Risch took part in community activities, volunteered at her church and enjoyed a close bond with her parents.
“Your commitment to Danae is obvious,” a probate commissioner wrote to Caviness in 2016. “You are fortunate to have such a close relationship.”
The suit states Risch’s parents will be haunted by their decision for the rest of their lives.
“They have suffered a welter of negative feelings of guilt, remorse, anguish, bewilderment, anger, betrayal, depression and despair because of the decision to go forward with the elective procedure despite Danae Risch’s heart condition,” the lawsuit states.
