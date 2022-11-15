Over the past two months, St. Charles Health System has seen more children come in with flu-like symptoms its emergency rooms compared to last year.
From September through October, St. Charles saw 443 children, compared to 368 the same time the year before, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
The rise in cases in Central Oregon come at a time when health systems around the state are coping with a surge in the common airborne illnesses caused by the respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. The increase in cases is causing alarm among health officials who fear a perfect storm is brewing between COVID-19, seasonal flu and the respiratory virus.
The surge in cases is expected to peak in a couple of weeks, said Dr. Suzanne Mendez, a St. Charles Health System pediatric hospitalist. Bed availability and winter weather are two of the biggest challenges facing St. Charles, Mendez said.
"The pediatric unit is full today," she said. "The bed situation is always fluid. We have plans to open more beds, if we need to."
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency that would free up state and hospital resources to tackle increasing viral infections among children and infants. The declaration will give hospitals additional flexibility to staff beds for children, allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and physicians, and take other steps to provide care to pediatric patients, according to the declaration.
The declaration will help St. Charles and other hospitals statewide because it will allow the two pediatric specialty hospitals in the state to expand capacity. The two hospitals with a pediatric intensive care units are Oregon Health & Science University's Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel.
The Oregon Medical Association and the Oregon Nurses Association are asking the public to protect themselves against the respiratory virus and COVID-19. Vaccinations, frequent handwashing and staying home when sick can help protect against community spread.
"All signs indicate that we are at the very beginning of this RSV surge," Dr. Marianne Parshley, Oregon Medical Association president, said in a prepared statement. "Public health officials believe we won't see the peak of this surge for another 10 to 12 weeks until well past the holidays."
Parents should call their medical professional if their child shows symptoms of a respiratory virus before going to an emergency department. The first symptoms look like a cold, said Mendez. Usually the virus shows up with a runny nose and cough, sometimes a fever, she said. It peaks around day four or five of the illness.
Severe symptoms of RSV include difficulty breathing, signs of which can include flaring of the nostrils, grunting while inhaling or exhaling, or when the skin between the ribs or collarbone pull in and out, according to the medical association.
Generally, the respiratory virus produces mild illness, but young children, particularly children under 2, can experience severe illness. Since the start of the the season, which begins in late October, the statewide pediatric hospitalization rate has more than tripled, according to the governor's office.
The concern is that the virus is likely to cause illness that will exceed its previously recorded weekly hospitalization rate.
