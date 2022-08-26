St. Charles has grown with Bend

St. Charles Health System will not seek repayment from its employees who may have been overpaid because of a payroll accounting issue caused by a third party vendor, according to a statement late Friday.

Instead, the 2,358 staffers who were overpaid a total of roughly $2 million can keep the money or donate as much as they want to St. Charles Cares, a caregiver assistance fund of the St. Charles Foundation, according to a statement by Dr. Steve Gordon, interim president and CEO of St. Charles Health System.

