An outbreak of COVID-19 has affected caregivers at St. Charles Redmond.
As of Wednesday, 31 caregivers had tested positive, according to a statement from St. Charles Health System. The cases are being investigated in collaboration with Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority.
“We are taking every possible measure to stop the spread of the virus, to protect our patients and our caregivers,” said Aaron Adams, chief executive officer for the Redmond hospital, in the statement.
The hospital is offering COVID-19 testing to all St. Charles Redmond hospital-based caregivers. According to its statement, it has also imposed new safety measures.
They include:
• Asking caregivers to stay home and get tested if they have even mild COVID-19 symptoms
• Increasing air exchange to six times per hour
• Increasing air filtration
• Instructing caregivers in direct patient care roles to use N95 respirators and eye protection throughout their shift while the outbreak is ongoing
• Adding hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to more locations throughout the facility
• Asking caregivers to eat in the cafeteria or outdoors, not in break rooms
• Adding maximum capacity signage to all break rooms and conference rooms
Visitors at the Redmond hospital are now limited to:
• A caregiver or attendant of a patient who needs assistance due to a language barrier or the patient’s disability, whose presence will assist the person with the disability in receiving treatment, ensure the safety of the patient or facility staff, or who must assist with activities of daily living.
• A close family member of a patient undergoing end-of-life care
• A parent or legal guardian of a hospitalized child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.