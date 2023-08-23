Central Oregonians have become increasingly lonely and isolated in the wake of the pandemic. St. Charles Health System has a plan to help.
The hospital has opened grant applications for organizations to create activities that combat loneliness and isolation while increasing belonging in youth and older adults, according to a hospital press release Monday. Community-based, tribal and educational organizations are welcome to apply for "Celebrate, Together; Celebrando Juntos."
As part of the community health needs assessment, which runs every three years, organizers spoke with community members to figure out health-related priorities. Mental health continued to be brought up as a topic of concern.
"The one thing that would always rise to the surface was this lack of connection and feeling like you don't belong, and that's how we came to this priority. It was just being voiced by just everybody continuously," said Carlos Salcedo, community partnerships manager for the hospital system.
St. Charles will move grant funding to various organizations to assist with their in-person activities to combat loneliness in the wake of the pandemic. The funding is coming from St. Charles and will be rolled out on based on need depending on the number of applications, Salcedo said.
"We really don't know what we're really going to get, but we're pretty excited in the opportunity to engage in the topic, and to see what people and organizations will come up with," said Salcedo. For example, if an organization decided on a biking group, the grant might help pay for bikes, he said.
The focus is to provide a variety of activities to match the different interests in Central Oregon. Organizations looking to expand their current programming or pilot new programs they are passionate about are especially encouraged to apply.
"If we can engage and get people together, (that) in itself provides a huge benefit," said Salcedo. "How you find your connection is a very personal thing."
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The Central Oregon chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness has several programs to help people with mental illness and the families who support them, said board member Arthur Lehman.
"Families with members of their family with some type of mental health issue are lonely and isolated. Not just the individual, but also the family," said Lehman. "They have the opportunity to talk with others who may be in that same position."
The alliance, which is entirely volunteer-run, also has the Compassion Committee, made up of people who have dealt with mental health issues in their lives.
Lehman also spoke of the educational program Ending The Silence, dedicated to teaching youth about the warning signs of mental health issues. He considered it giving a voice to kids who didn't know much about mental health.
"It's really having people understand that they're not alone, that there are resources available, not just us, but throughout our tricounty that are available to people," said Lehman. "We're not counselors, we're...people who understand what others are going through, because at some level they've gone through similar types of issues."
Applications are due to St. Charles Sept. 30. Salcedo encouraged people to reach out with their ideas, even if they are unsure whether they fit the qualifications of the grant.
