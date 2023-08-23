St. Charles entrance (copy)

An entrance to St. Charles in Bend. 

Central Oregonians have become increasingly lonely and isolated in the wake of the pandemic. St. Charles Health System has a plan to help.

The hospital has opened grant applications for organizations to create activities that combat loneliness and isolation while increasing belonging in youth and older adults, according to a hospital press release Monday. Community-based, tribal and educational organizations are welcome to apply for "Celebrate, Together; Celebrando Juntos."

