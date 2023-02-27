Gordon's priorities this year will include continuing to improve the financial situation at St. Charles, as well as retaining and recruiting new staff, according to a press release Monday. Though the hospital system has had several months of positive operating income, all under Gordon's watch, its 2022 losses still hit hard.
"Over the last few months, we've put people first," said Gordon. "I'd like to keep a sense of continuity and stability for the organization because folks deserve it. The continuity is important and it's part of why I was delighted to accept."
The St. Charles board of directors conducted a survey to determine attributes caregivers wanted in the next CEO. Over 1,600 St. Charles community partners and caregivers named compassion, experience in the field and visibility across all St. Charles sites and surrounding communities as characteristics they looked for in their CEO.
St. Charles has hospital locations in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, and Madras.
"From what I've seen over time, when the chips are down, people at St. Charles lean in," Gordon said. "I believe in the organization and support people who give their best."
As interim president, Gordon implemented a new service-line-based system to manage the services that help patients direct their health care.
Previously a member of the St. Charles board, Gordon has experience as a primary care and internal medicine physician. Before joining St. Charles last July, he worked as a health care management consultant for Point B Inc. He has worked with Providence Health and Services in Portland, as well as Salem Health. Gordon has degrees from Harvard College, Harvard Medical School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Gordon admires the people who keep the St. Charles hospital system running, he said.
"I've seen the spirit of compassion and camaraderie and the spirit of teamwork here."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.