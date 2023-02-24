St. Charles (copy)
An entrance of St. Charles Bend, one of four hospitals in Central Oregon operated by St. Charles Health System.

 Bulletin file

Medical providers at St. Charles Medical Group have agreed to work with St. Charles Health System and withdraw their petition before the National Labor Relations Board to form a union. 

A letter withdrawing the request to form a union was filed with the NLRB just days ahead of when ballots would be mailed out to members of the medical group. A mail-in election that would have determined if members wanted to be represented by the American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO was to begin Thursday and conclude March 23, according to documents on file at the National Labor Relations Board.

