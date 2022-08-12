St. Charles Bend
Employees with St. Charles Health System are being asked to repay roughly $2 million after a ransomware attack on a global workforce management provider kept health system staff from accessing timecard data for months.

In December, an attack on Ultimate Kronos Group, a company that holds timekeeping and scheduling data for workplaces nationwide, prevented St. Charles Health System from accessing employee timecard data from Nov. 28 to Jan. 22. 

(1) comment

DAL4Oregon
DAL4Oregon

Pretty ballsy of Planck and Palmer to sue to keep unearned money, that I as a salaried employee DIDN’T GET! Kronos went down the week before Christmas, so St Charles should be commended for erring on overpayment rather than underpayment over the holidays. The data breach was not even in St Charles, it was Kronos.

Frankly, I’m getting tired of the nurses and their union whining so much. The CEO that they loved to complain about and 2 other exes are GONE. Cant you guys just be happy for once?

