St. Charles Bend
An entrance to St. Charles Bend, seen in September 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

Delays from St. Charles Health System prompted the Central Oregon Providers Network, a group of doctors and healthcare professionals, to refile for union representation with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday morning.

All 300 doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare workers, who are members of the St. Charles Medical Group, initially filed for union representation on June 3 and pledge support for a union.

