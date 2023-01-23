St. Charles Health System plans to build a $90 million cancer treatment center in Redmond to improve access for patients living in rural communities. 

While the announcement comes at a time when the health system has sustained three quarters of financial losses, the health system says the funds were secured in the fall of 2020. They can only be used for new construction. The new cancer center in Redmond is being proposed for the corner of Canal Boulevard and Kingwood Avenue, according to the hospital system's announcement on Monday. 

