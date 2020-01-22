St. Charles Health System announced two new members to its board of directors, J. Corey Schmid and Dr. John Terhes.
A Bend resident, Schmid is the general partner at Seven Peaks Ventures, leading the organization’s digital health investment portfolio. Terhes, a general surgeon in Eugene, brings experience with patient safety to the board, a St. Charles health System announcement stated.
Terhes and Schmid replace departing board members Mack Gardner and Greg Van Pelt.
St. Charles also announced Wednesday the new leadership of the board of directors. The new board chairperson is Jamie Orlikoff of Orlikoff & Associates, and the new vice chairwoman is Megan Haase of Mosaic Medical.
Headquartered in Bend, St. Charles owns and operates medical facilities in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. St. Charles is a private, not-for-profit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon, employing more than 4,500 employees.
