About 680 nurses and 50 tech workers at St. Charles Health System have signed a petition asking for an independent audit after learning that some had been overpaid in a ransomware attack on the health system's third-party payroll company.

The payroll provider, Ultimate Kronos Group, says that on March 4, it concluded its investigation and discovered St. Charles Health System was not among the two companies that had its data compromised by the ransomware, said Evan Roberts, a spokesman for the company. The ransomware affected about 4% of Kronos's customers and all were restored, including payroll, scheduling and payroll capabilities, by Jan. 22, according to info on the company's website. 

