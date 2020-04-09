St. Charles Health System recorded a 45% drop in daily revenues over the past three weeks despite being the region’s only health care provider caring for COVID-19 patients.
Most of the decline is because St. Charles suspended all surgical and elective medical business to make room for COVID-19 patients, said Jenn Welander, St. Charles Health System chief financial officer during a virtual town hall meeting Thursday.
“At the same time our expenses, due to both of our preparedness efforts and committing to paying our employees for their regular shifts, are running above our normal since March 16,” Welander said. “We’re working on all aspects of liquidity.”
St. Charles, which operates hospitals in Redmond, Bend, Prineville and Madras, has 50 days of operating cash on hand and access to an additional 218 days of cash by tapping into its investment portfolio, Welander said. If no revenue comes in, the available cash will carry the hospital for about eight months, Welander said. St. Charles has applied for federal grants available through the stimulus package approved by Congress to help businesses.
In addition to reviewing St. Charles’ finances, Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles chief physician executive, said St. Charles has been approved for testing for COVID-19, which will begin Friday. Until now, samples were sent to the University of Washington, which delayed results for several days. Now results will be released within hours, Absalon said.
“This s a big development for us,” he said.
Of the 900 people tested at St. Charles, 33 have tested positive, Absalon said. In Deschutes County there are 50 positive cases of the 987 samples tested by the county, according to the Deschutes County Public Health Department website. Currently, the hospital has nine positive COVID-19 patients and four of them are in the intensive care unit, Absalon said.
The virus, which began as an outbreak in China in December, has spread worldwide and has killed 85,711 people around the globe and infected 1.4 million people, according to data provided by the World Health Organization. The United States leads the world in the most number of confirmed cases.
In Oregon, 44 people have died and 1,322 people have tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile St. Charles, following changes in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, will be expanding who can get tested for COVID-19, Absalon said. Patients who have a fever, cough and shortness of breath, or have symptoms that are getting worse will be a candidate for testing, he said. Also, all first responders, front-line utility workers and hospital staff are being tested.
Patients need a doctor’s order to get tested.
“We are expanding our criteria for testing,” Absalon said. “That will be important to isolate and manage this pandemic.”
The hospital has been keeping daily tallies of its personal protective equipment that its workforce needs to maintain its health. There currently is a three-week supply at St. Charles, based upon current use, but if a surge of patients comes through, the supplies could shrink to six days worth, Absalon said.
Oregon health officials are poised to enact surge plans in case the virus spreads rapidly, said Joe Sluka, St. Charles Health System CEO.
“It appears our social distancing efforts are making a difference,” Sluka said. “We’re flattening the curve, and while the peak is still coming, your efforts are really making a difference and giving us precious time to gear up.
“Now is not the time to give up.”
