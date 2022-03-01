ctest (copy)
People line up in vehicles in January waiting to be tested for COVID-19 at St. Charles Bend.  

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file photo

St. Charles Bend will close its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Friday.

Patients who need a COVID-19 test after Friday and meet the hospital system's testing criteria should schedule an appointment at stcharleshealthcare.org/COVIDtesting or another test site.

People who should seek a COVID-19 test from a health care provider include those who are:

• Are 65 or older

• Have a chronic health condition that puts them at increased risk of severe disease, or they are pregnant

• Have moderate or severe illness needing medical evaluation

• Live in a group setting such as a nursing home

• Work in agriculture, food service or an educational setting like a preschool and at-home testing is not available

For more information about COVID-19, vaccines and isolation guidelines, visit www.deschutes.org/covidinfo.

