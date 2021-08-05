Surging COVID-19 cases and staff shortages are forcing St. Charles Health System to cancel all nonemergency surgeries that require an overnight stay through December.
Since April the hospital has been doing something like this, but starting Tuesday no surgeries will be scheduled unless there is a bed available or the patient faces dire consequences without the surgery, said Julie Ostrom, St. Charles Bend senior director of peri-operative services.
Hospitalizations on the rise in Oregon in the past few weeks and a statewide nursing shortage that was predicted even prior to COVID-19 pandemic are now combining to put the squeeze on St. Charles and hospitals around the state.
The hospital has been more than 80% full for several weeks with patients. Some may have waited out the pandemic to be seen by a doctor but became ill.
"Our hospital is at its max most days now," Ostrom said. "We've only been able to do as many surgeries as there are beds.
"We don't see it getting any better in the near future."
On Thursday there were 33 COVID-19 patients at St. Charles Bend and 86 new positive COVID cases reported in Deschutes County by the Oregon Health Authority. Statewide there were 457 people hospitalized on Thursday for COVID-19, the health authority reported.
The surgery limitations at St. Charles do not affect same-day, outpatient surgeries. The nonemergency surgeries affected include: cardiac, neurosurgery, gynecology and urology, which all require an overnight stay.
On Wednesday night there was a crush of patients seeking medical treatment in the emergency department at St. Charles Bend, said Dr. Nathan Ansbaugh.
"Our volumes of patients in the ER is persistently high every day," Ansbaugh said. "That's been the case over the past couple of months.
"It's frustrating that we're at the same place we were at the start when there's a prevention available. "We're all pretty fried."
During the past couple of weeks, hospitals statewide have been discussing the rising number of patients, said Rudy Owens, Oregon Health Authority public affairs specialist.
"Every hospital is making day-by-day decisions to respond to the current dynamics of the COVID pandemic as well as the acuity of other health conditions people are requiring urgent and emergent care for."
When patients come in with COVID-19 symptoms they require a set of their own medical personnel and room and resources, Ansbaugh said. Combined with the full hospital, many of the emergency room beds are taken up by patients waiting to get into a regular hospital room, he said.
Nearly daily now, a panel of medical staff will evaluate a surgery request to see if it needs to be scheduled, said Debbie Robison, St. Charles Bend chief nursing officer.
According to a memo sent out to medical personnel on Tuesday, a hospital panel will review surgery requests that are submitted three days prior and are outpatient.
Patients who need surgery with a hospital stay will have their cases reviewed and prioritized for scheduling. Five beds a day will be allocated for patients needing a hospital stay following a surgical procedure, according to the memo.
"It's less painful for the patient and physician not to have a surgery scheduled unless we know we have a bed for them," Ostrom said. "We'll maintain capacity for those cases that are emergent, meaning within 60 minutes of arrival, they will need urgent care."
As the regional hospital for eight counties — Jefferson, Wheeler, Grant, Deschutes, Crook, Klamath, Lake and Harney — St. Charles Bend cannot turn away a trauma patient, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
The cancelation of surgeries could cost the hospital millions. Last year its projected revenue loss was $40.7 million that was offset by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, Goodman said. The hospital system received $38.2 million in government funds and grants that enabled it to end the year with a 0.1% operating margin, she said.
"We need people to mask up and get vaccinated," Goodman said. "This surge we're seeing right now are numbers we haven't seen in a while when its been low. It's critically important.
"We're urging the county and city politicians to make the recommendations to the community as well."
