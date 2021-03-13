After 10 days of a work stoppage, St. Charles Bend and the union representing therapists, technicians and technologists reached an agreement Saturday to return the employees to work by Monday.
The agreement ensures the two parties will continue to bargain over the next few days and secure a contract by March 31, according to St. Charles Health System officials.
“The agreement came together as both parties believe patient care is and should be the top priority, the strike has been distracting and difficult for all involved and it is in everyone’s best interest to return to the table and continue bargaining,” the hospital said in a press release Saturday.
The hospital and the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals have disagreed about salary and shift wages for about 154 workers. In addition, the hospital objected to the union’s request to require any new employees to join the union.
The walk out began March 4 and was the first work stoppage in more than four decades at St. Charles Bend.
This article will be updated.
