St. Charles Bend nurses voted nearly 100% in favor of tentative agreement with St. Charles Health System that will give them higher wages, job security in the event of a sale and assurances of breaks during the work day.
The nurses ratified the three-year contract at noon Tuesday, said Scott Palmer, Oregon Nurses Association spokesman. Nurses had taken a strike vote, but a marathon negotiation session averted a walkout during the 10-day notification period.
"This was an extremely challenging negotiation," said Erin Harrington, a St. Charles Bend nurse and union bargaining unit executive committee member. "But because of the dedication and strength of our front-line nurses, we held strong and got a great contract that will help protect patients, improve our working conditions and improve care for our community.
"This is a big victory for nurses and everyone who relies on St. Charles for care."
There are about 1,000 nurses represented by the union working at St. Charles Bend, which is owned and operated by the health system. Contract negotiations had been ongoing for six months before reaching the agreement.
"Today is a positive step forward for St. Charles and the health system as a whole," said Iman Simmons, St. Charles Health System chief operations officer. "We believe this contract will go far to secure the goal we share with our nurses — to recruit and retain more qualified registered nurses, which has been increasingly challenging during a nationwide nursing shortage."
Under the terms of the contract, recent nurse graduates will see their salaries increase by 41% and seasoned nurses will see wages increase by 31% to 36% over the life of the contract, according to the contract. The wage increases will make the nurses at St. Charles the highest paid in the state, according to the union.
The new wage increases go into effect July 1. Starting wages will be 16% higher than the starting wage at Kaiser Permanente in the Pacific Northwest at the end of the Kaiser contract in 2026, when their wages will be at their highest, according to the terms of the Kaiser contract quoted by the union.
Like other health systems in Oregon, the Central Oregon health system has experienced post pandemic financial losses. Despite posting a positive balance sheet of $15 million for the first quarter of the year, the health system estimated it wouldn't achieve financial stability until 2026.
To offset financial losses, the hospital has negotiated higher payer rates, and is working to lower its dependence on traveling health care workers, which overall get paid higher wages than regular staff. The health system is also fine-tuning its accounting and medical coding transactions and developing partnerships with care facilities to discharge patients in a timely manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.