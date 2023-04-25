tourism (copy)

Skiers and snowboarders wait in line in late February to load the Sunrise chairlift, near the Sunrise Lodge at Mt. Bachelor ski area.  

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file

Mt. Bachelor ski area jumped from the fifth largest employer to the No. 2 slot in this year's look at the region's biggest private employers list assembled by Economic Development for Central Oregon.

Coming in No 1., just as it has for the past six years, is St. Charles Health System, with 4,400 employees, according to the roundup. Mt. Bachelor employed 1,081 people in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 894 in the same period the year before.

