rvs
Buy Now

People peruse a sea of RVs on Thursday during the opening day of the Central Oregon RV Dealers Spring Show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The Central Oregon RV Dealers Spring Show continues through Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Also at the fairgrounds this weekend is the 29th annual Spring Home & Garden Show, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More than 200 vendors of home and garden goods will be on hand.

Both events have free parking and admission.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.