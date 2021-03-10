The Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center this weekend is one of the first major events the county has seen since the pandemic began a year ago.
Trey Carskadon, who does marketing for O’Loughlin Trade Shows, which puts on the event, said the company is making several changes to the long-running annual event to make it as safe as possible in the COVID-19 era.
“Our goal from the outset is to create a zero transmission environment,” Carskadon said Tuesday.
Aside from masks and social-distancing requirements, the biggest change is a limit on the number of people who will be allowed into the show at any one time. The event is being held in four-hour shifts to manage the number of people in the facility at one time. For example, a ticketholder can only go to the show within that four-hour window.
When that window closes, those patrons are filtered out and a new group can attend. Under state guidelines, the event could have more than 4,600 people at once, but the company has lowered the threshold to 2,000 people, Carskadon said.
In a normal year, the Sportsmen’s Show could see between 6,000 and 7,000 people on a Saturday, he said.
Even though the county will be moving into moderate risk under the state guidelines this week, Carskadon said the company is not considering moving up its threshold.
“Unlike sporting events or concerts, we can control the flow of people, and we intend to,” he said.
The event has also made other changes like widening the space of aisles between exhibits, providing plastic barriers between booths and holding about one-third of the whole event outdoors, Carskadon said.
“We’re just trying to run our business and keep people safe,” he said.
The Sportsmen’s Show and the county have drawn criticism by some in the community after it was announced the vaccination clinic held at the fairgrounds would have to move its operations out to accommodate the show.
Carskadon said he was sorry that people were upset, and that this show has had these dates on the books for years.
“Nobody ever asked us to move (the dates); nobody ever asked us to modify them,” Carskadon said, referring to the county.
