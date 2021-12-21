HOCKEY
NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge — The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told reporters on Tuesday. The league informed the players’ association on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, and the union was not going to dispute the decision, the person said. An announcement was expected Wednesday. With 50 games already postponed, there was a fear the NHL would be unable to complete a full 82-game season while also taking a break of more than two weeks in February for the Olympics. The NHL’s bottom line is at stake with the league and players drawing no direct money from competing at the Winter Games.
FOOTBALL
Miami officials say football team is now in virus protocols — The Miami Hurricanes’ plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced Tuesday that its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols. The Hurricanes did not say how many players or coaches are currently dealing with virus-related issues. The team was scheduled to resume bowl practice in earnest this week after taking last week off for finals. Miami (7-5) is scheduled to play Washington State (7-5) in El Paso, Texas. Officials in El Paso said earlier this week that their city has seen a COVID-19 positivity rate of about 15% in the past week.
BASKETBALL
NBA has ‘no plans’ to pause season, Silver tells ESPN — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are “no plans” to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise. Silver, in an interview with ESPN, said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through early Tuesday evening, at least 84 players from 20 teams — not including some coaches and staffers — were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis. The count is largely based on what teams have disclosed on their most recent injury report. Silver’s remarks came on the same day that the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup and create holes in the national television schedule.
GYMNASTICS
Ex-gymnastics coach wins appeal on Nassar-related conviction — The Michigan Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach who was accused of lying to investigators about her knowledge of sexual abuse complaints against Larry Nassar in the 1990s. In a 2-1 decision, the court didn’t determine that Kathie Klages had told the truth to police, but rather that her interviews in 2018 were not crucial in a state investigation of how the university had responded to allegations about Nassar. The interviews with Klages came after Nassar was sent to prison. State prosecutors never presented evidence that anyone “got away” with a crime due to her alleged cover-up, said judges Elizabeth Gleicher and Cynthia Diane Stephens. Klages was sentenced to 90 days in jail in 2020 on felony and misdemeanor counts of lying to police. Two women testified that in 1997, while attending a youth gymnastics camp, they told her that Nassar had sexually abused them, long before he was publicly accused by others in 2016.
